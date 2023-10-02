Turkish ambassador criticizes attacks by Armenian protesters in California

(MENAFN) Turkey’s ambassador to Washington, Hasan Murat Mercan, strongly criticized the recent attack by Armenian protesters on Turkish and Azerbaijani officials in the US state of California. He underlined that comprehensive legal actions have been initiated in response to this incident.



"Our attorney has gathered essential information and documented videos. We have also submitted these videos to the police," Hasan Murat Mercan informed a Turkish news agency.



In addition to this, Mercan emphasized the importance of the formal complaints that have been filed with US authorities. These complaints were accompanied by the presentation of the aforementioned visual evidence, reinforcing the seriousness with which the Turkish authorities view this incident.



The ambassador firmly reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering dedication to pursuing a resolution to this matter, indicating a commitment to follow through with all necessary actions until a resolution is achieved.



This development transpired subsequent to a disturbing incident in which an Armenian group conducted both verbal and physical attacks on various participants. Notably, these participants included Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as former US diplomats. The incident occurred during a conference focused on Turkish diplomacy held in Los Angeles and sponsored by the Yunus Emre Institute and the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.



Mercan mentioned that the attendees maintained their composure and did not react despite the loud and vocal protests by the demonstrators.



"I believe this only fueled their frustration and agitation. Their goal was to provoke a reaction, leading to chaos that would attract media coverage. Nevertheless, we stayed calm," Mercan added.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107172962