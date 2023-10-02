Azerbaijani President, First Lady Taking Part In Opening Ceremony Of 74Th International Astronautical Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical
Congress has kicked off at the Baku Convention Center, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.
