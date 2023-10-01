Comms Guru Becomes Official Vevox Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Comms Guru partners with Vevox

The Comms Guru logo

The Comms Guru, a specialist internal communications agency, has become an official partner of Vevox, the market-leading audience response system.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Comms Guru , a specialist internal communications agency, has become an official partner of Vevox, the market-leading audience response system.The partnership will see Comms Guru continue to promote Vevox to more of its top-level clients, offering a range of features designed to boost employee and audience engagement through live polling, interactive Q&A functionality, surveys and analytics.Lead consultant and Managing Director of The Comms Guru, Paul Heaton, commented:“We have used Vevox in one way or another with many of our clients over the past few years, and it really is an outstanding way of giving employees a voice, regardless of their location and collecting views, thoughts, feelings and feedback.“The partnership we now have with Vevox is a natural fit – we're all about bringing engaging digital channels to companies, and we have been introducing Vevox to a lot of our clients already, even prior to this partnership.”The Comms Guru is a leading internal comms specialist, supporting organisations to better talk with and listen to their people. Their service offering also spans event management and support, video production, project comms and strategy deployment with a client base that boasts GSK, Co-op, NCUK, Salford City Council and Inenco.Paul Heaton and Vevox content creator Sam Studd recently hosted a conversation about the power of effective communication, the importance of good comms, and the fruitful partnership between Comms Guru and Vevox. Watch their discussion here .

Arthur Wilson

The Comms Guru

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube