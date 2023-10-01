Neiman Marcus 'Books To Bed' Program To Feature The World's First Tooth Fairy Series

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houston, TX (September 29, 2023) – The World's First Tooth Fairy... Ever book series, written by Zane Carson Carruth, will be joining the ranks of Thomas the Tank Engine, Madeline, Llama, Llama Red Pajama, and numerous children's literary favorites which are included in the Neiman Marcus' Books to Bed series. Books to Bed offers a selection of bestselling books that are brought to life with corresponding illustrated cotton pajama sets, ranging from baby to kid sizes.



The pajamas and book sets will be available at Neiman Marcus starting in October, just in time for the holiday season. The pajamas will be adorned with images of Abella from The World's First Tooth Fairy...Ever series.



"It's an honor to have Abella among the long-loved, highly regarded Books to Bed series at Neiman Marcus," said Carruth. "The sets are often gifted for milestone occasions and special holidays, and I am so excited for Abella to spread her magic even further and wider and add some extra magic to story time at bedtime."



To celebrate the launch, Neiman Marcus Houston will host Carruth for a launch event on October 14th at 11am. She will be doing a reading of her award-winning book The World's First Tooth Fairy...Ever and signing copies of her books purchased at the event.



The set will be available in select Neiman Marcus stores and online at NeimanMarcus.com.





ABOUT ZANE CARSON CARRUTH



Philanthropist Zane Carson Carruth is an award-winning international children's book author, a certified business etiquette and protocol professional and sits on numerous non-profit boards in Houston, TX as well as the Vice President of Carruth Foundation.



Carruth has completed five captivating books in the trademarked series about the world's first tooth fairy, including The World's First Tooth Fairy...Ever, The Adventures of Abella and Her Magic Wand, Abella Starts a Tooth Fairy School, Abella Goes to the Rodeo, Abella Gets a New Hairdo . These books that teach responsibility and kindness.





