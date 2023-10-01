Study shows number of gay Brits increasing by 50 percent in five years

(MENAFN) The amount of individuals in Britain recognized as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) upsurged by at least 50 percent amid 2017 as well as 2022, numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have displayed.



Nearly 1.8 million or 3.3 percent of United Kingdom residents classify themselves as LGB, in comparison to 2.1 percent in 2017, the organization stated in a study published on Wednesday.



The majority of those classifying themselves as lesbian, gay or bisexual are younger individuals, with ONS info recommending that nearly one in ten of those aged from 16 to 24 are a part of one of the three criteria.



Amid females in the 16 to 24 age cluster, 10.6 percent classifies as lesbian/gay or bisexual — an upsurge of 5.8 percent in comparison to 2017, the study discovered.



The amount of British males amid 16-24 classifying as gay or bisexual was a little less, at 7.9 percent.



