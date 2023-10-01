Russian S-300 Missiles Strike Civilian Enterprise In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 1, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. Three enemy S-300 missiles hit the territory of a civilian enterprise.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night, around 01:00 a.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. Three missiles, presumably S-300, hit the territory of a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out,” Syniehubov wrote, adding that further details are yet to be checked.

According to Syniehubov, over the past day, Russians have been shelling settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts with artillery, mortars, and other weapons.

Following Russia's artillery attack on the Kharkiv district's village of Kozacha Lopan, two household buildings were damaged, as well as a fence and a barn. A fire broke out.

In the Bohodukhiv district's village of Basove, Russian attacks caused damage to a detached house and household buildings.

In the Kupiansk district's Kindrashivka and Hlushkivka, following Russian shelling, dry grass caught fire in the field.

Additionally, near the Bohodukhiv district's village of Oskil, a local man, 52, tripped over a 'butterfly' mine in the forest and was taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

Over the past day, the explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have inspected 2.7 hectares and neutralized 61 dangerous objects.