Expo 2023 Doha Al Badda Park: The Path To Green Desert, Better Environment

At first glance, the idea of holding an international horticultural exhibition in a country with a desert climate was illogical some years ago.

Although the desert has always been vibrant and home to several civilizations throughout history, transforming it into a green area seemed somewhat complicated. However, in modern times and with the scientific advancements, this has become not only possible, but even an urgent and pressing need.

Hence, the State of Qatar's hosting of the Doha International Horticultural Expo 2023, at Al Bidda Park, carries special symbolism and significance, as it is considered the first exhibition of its kind to be held in a desert area. Adding to its significance is the conformity of this global event with its slogan Green desert, better environment'.

Choosing Al Bidda Park, in Doha to be the venue for the Expo 2023 Doha, is a testament to Qatar's resilience against the challenges of the nature of its desert climate, and a reflection of its vision regarding protecting the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations, combined with its aesthetic elements, extensive green spaces, and diverse vegetation cover qualifying Qatar to be an attraction point for visitors and tourists.

Al Bidda Park was documented for the first time in 1681, as Al-Bidda area existed before the establishment of the city of Doha, featuring a castle, houses, and some crafts related to the pearl diving and trade.

Geographically, Al Bidda Park is located in the heart of a deep bay. The coastal reefs protect the natural harbor from storms, and the land rises back and has sandy-colored limestone (dolomite) outcrops on its height.

According to the official website of Al Bidda Park, "Al Bidda and Doha have risen together as a prominent and major commercial port on the peninsula. By the mid-20th century, Doha had assumed a prominent position, allowing the redevelopment of a new park and the Qatar National Theater in Rumaila area, and after the development of West Bay, the Al Bidda area was ready for redevelopment. The forward-looking plan for a large park linking two areas of the city became a reality and the result is the beautiful park that exists today.

In this regard, Head of the Flower Each Spring programme Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari, said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Al Bidda Park, the venue of the Expo 202, is considered a green icon of the city of Doha due to its location, which extends over an area covering approximately a quarter of the area or the length of the Corniche facing the sea, in addition to the vital facilities, green spaces, and diverse plant cover it enjoys, especially that some of the park's plants were part of the old city of Doha and these plants are still present, Such as the Sidr trees.

He pointed that some other plants were introduced to the park, adding to it beauty, in addition to its proximity to the "Fire Station: Artists' Headquarters", and being a home to several sports facilities, including pitches and walking, jogging, and cycling paths.

Dr. Al Hajari pointed out that Al Bidda Park is fenced by walls that cover its stunning views.

In addition to its aesthetic value in the city, Dr. Al Hajari pointed to the role of the park and its contribution to preserving the environment by cooling the hot weather, especially during the summer period, adding that, all year round, the park attracts family picnics, and hosts many events, citing the fact that it was the focus of world attention last year, for hosting the Fan-Zone during the finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in addition to the momentum that will occur with hosting the Expo 2023 for a six-month period.

Al Bidda Park consists of three separate areas: Al Bidda, Al Rumaila, and Wadi Al Sail, with a total area of approximately 1,745,000 square meters. It contains 1,766 trees, with more than 514,000 square meters of lawn.

Plants and trees cover 274,520 square meters of the park, which also contains 8 children's play areas.

Al Bidda park also offers 6 areas equipped for exercise, a rubber-surface walkway, and six parking lots with a total capacity of 4,428 cars.

The Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture Exhibition is about to make history being the first international horticultural exhibition of the A1 category to be organized in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Hosting the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023 comes in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which attaches great importance to sustainable environmental development.

The exhibition will be an opportunity to shed light on the challenges facing desert countries. It will also be an opportunity to develop agriculture and green cities and propose solutions to promote a prosperous green life in Qatar and the Middle East region.

The Expo, which will begin in Al Bidda Park on the Doha Corniche on Oct. 2 and will continue through Mar. 28, 2024, is expected to attract more than 3 million visitors from around the world. (QNA)

