Times Prime Kicks Off Spectacular Birthday Fiesta Celebrations With Exclusive Offers And Exciting Launches

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Sept 29, 2023: Times Prime, India\'s premier digital membership service, has launched its Birthday Fiesta. The week-long birthday festivities are filled with amazing offers, exclusive launches, and unbeatable deals exclusively for Times Prime members.



During this week, members can enjoy a complimentary 1-month Tinder Gold subscription, free Healthkart Membership, a Myglamm voucher worth Rs. 500, two free snacks from To Be Honest (TBH), free contact lenses from Lenskart, free de-stress head massage and flat Rs. 300 off on a minimum bill value of Rs. 1,000 at Lakme, and a 25% discount on a minimum order value of Rs. 2,299 at Tira.



In addition to these fantastic offers, Times Prime has partnered with payment leaders Paytm and Pay With Rewards, to provide exclusive discounts of Rs. 100 and Rs. 250, respectively, on all payments made during the celebration. An exclusive offer of a one-year OTT bundle subscription, including Sony Liv and Disney+ Hotstar, is also on the cards.



Commenting on the benefits of its anniversary, Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime, said, \"It is our anniversary week, and we are excited to bring amazing deals and new launches for our members. Along with existing offers, patrons will also have access to new launches at unbeatable prices and premium entertainment bundles that are bound to elevate their membership experience to new heights.\"



Congratulating Times Prime on another year of remarkable success, a spokesperson from Tira said, \"We are excited to be a part of the Times Prime Anniversary celebrations and congratulate the brand on its incredible journey. In celebration of their anniversary, we at Tira have curated a special gift for all Times Prime members and look forward to many such milestones together.\"

