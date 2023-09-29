Advancing Claudin-1 Expression Research With Cutting-Edge Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KYAN Technologies,Alentis Therapeutics,and CELLphenomics Join Forces Combining Cutting-edge Optim.AITM and PD3D® Models to Advance Claudin-1 Expression Research

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- KYAN Technologies, a vanguard combinatory drug development solutions provider, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Alentis Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough treatments for Claudin-1 positive tumours and organ fibrosis. This partnership aims to accelerate research into Claudin-1 expression using innovative patient-derived 3D (PD3D®) cell culture models provided by CELLPhenomics.Claudin-1 (CLDN1) is a member of the tight junction protein family. In many solid tumours and during organ fibrosis CLDN1 is overexpressed and exposed outside of tight junctions, where it plays a key role in disease pathogenesis. Alentis is rapidly advancing a clinical pipeline of antibodies specifically targeting exposed CLDN1, unlocking a new mode of action to treat cancer and reverse fibrosis.Through this collaboration, all three organizations will leverage their respective expertise and resources to advance Claudin-1 expression research to new heights. KYAN Technologies will bring its cutting-edge Optim.AITM platform, a revolutionary technology that employs small data AI and experimentally derived datasets. Optim.AITM solves large and complex search spaces to identify and rank combination treatments across the spectrum of biological models. Alentis Therapeutics will contribute its extensive experience in disease research and drug development, while CELLPhenomics, a renowned provider of complex patient-derived cell culture models will provide hyper-characterized models tailored specifically for CLDN1 expression studies and subsequent compound screening.This exciting research partnership enables more precise and detailed insights into the role of CLDN1 in cancer, paving the way for novel therapeutic approaches.Mr Hugo Saavedra, CEO of KYAN Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying,“We are thrilled to have a strategic alliance with CELLphenomics and work together to support Alentis as we all strive to pave the way for better cancer care. This is an opportunity to leverage our Optim.AI platform in a powerful union to accelerate the development of novel therapies that can provide meaningful benefits to patients suffering from cancer and fibrotic diseases.”Alberto Toso, SVP Head of Oncology at Alentis Therapeutics, added,“We are pleased to partner with KYAN Technologies and CELLphenomics in our pursuit of developing novel Claudin-1 targeting therapies to treat cancer. We eagerly await the results from the experiments using state-of-the-art patient-derived cell models and the AI platform to inform our development efforts.”Dr. Christoph Reinhard, CSO of CELLphenomics added,“It is critical to have disease-relevant models such as our proprietary PD3D® models for an ambitious project like this one. Our combined technologies yield more than a half million possible results per experiment. You simply cannot unlock the power of AI with the classic existing models such as generic cell lines or PDX when it comes to clinical utility.”The scientific and medical communities can anticipate groundbreaking discoveries and novel insights into CLDN1, which represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of improved treatments to benefit patients with CLDN1+ tumours worldwide.About KYAN Technologies:KYAN Technologies, a pioneering leader in the field of functional precision medicine. Our company is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care by leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise.KYAN has developed Optim.AI, a state-of-the-art platform solution for clinical decision support and efficient drug development. This powerful tool empowers healthcare providers and scientists by providing them with critical insights to make informed clinical and research decisions.Our core mission is to bridge the existing gap in cancer care, and we achieve this through our unique specialization in integrating small data AI and biological experiments. Through our proprietary platform, we offer a truly personalized solution that transforms the identification of optimal outcomes from vast drug-dose combinations, to improve the development and delivery of therapies to patients.In addition to supporting healthcare providers and patients, KYAN is committed to aiding more efficient and accelerated drug development. From the development of novel biopharmaceutical assets to repurposing and expanding the use of drugs, KYAN's aim is to help bring better treatment options to as many patients as possible.For more information, visitAbout Alentis Therapeutics:Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumours and organ fibrosis. Alentis is the leading company pioneering a novel approach to modify and reverse the course of disease by targeting CLDN1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease.Alentis was founded in 2019 based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered in pharma-biotech hub Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US.For more information, visitAbout CELLPhenomics:CELLphenomics GmbH is a German biotech company founded in 2014.The core competence of cellphenomics is the establishment and cultivation of complex patient-derived cell culture models (PD3D®) from various solid tumor tissues and their application for research and high-throughput as well as personalized toxicity testing. PD3D® models robustly recapitulate the biological properties of the donor tissue, making them the ideal tool to systematically study the characteristics that make up the tumor phenotype. It is the relationship between phenotype and genotype that enables researchers to understand and study treatment sensitivity and resistance.CELLphenomics' proprietary precision medicine PD3D® platform offers high-throughput efficacy testing, drug combination screening, toxicity profiling, target validation, drug sensitivity correlation with clinical response, and biomarker identification. The continuously growing biobank comprises more than 450 organoid models from more than 20 tumor entities and is complemented by clinical and molecular data to support different research interests.For more information, visitFor media inquiries, please contact:Sudha Sruthi, Corporate Development, KYAN TechnologiesMelanie Alperstaedt, Corporate Communications, CellPhenomicsSariette Witte, Head of Communications, Alentis Therapeutics

Sudha Sruthi

KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd

+1 780-273-4848

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn