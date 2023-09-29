Giggster Announces Strategic Partnership With Pattern Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Embedded Liability Insurance for Event and Production Bookings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Giggster , the leading platform for unique production and event location bookings, today announced its strategic partnership with Pattern , a trusted name in embedded insurance. This collaboration brings an innovative enhancement to the Giggster platform, allowing customers to opt into event liability insurance offers from Pattern within the booking process.Tailored specifically for a range of pre-approved production and event activities, this elective insurance can be effortlessly attached during the checkout flow. This new feature ensures that whether customers are hosting weddings, birthday parties, and baby showers, or managing production activities such as filming, green screen or photo shoots, they have the option to secure the requisite liability coverage where available.Tyler Quiel, CEO of Giggster, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have a partner in Pattern. This collaboration allows Giggster to truly be a one-stop-shop for our clientele. Not only can renters discover unique production and event locations on our platform, but they can also seamlessly obtain the necessary municipality coverage for permits."Joyce Segall, Global Head of Insurance Innovation & Strategy for Pattern said,”We are delighted to be first to market providing an embedded special event liability protection offer to customers during their event or production booking journey. Pattern's game changing technology provides customers with the ability to review a relevant tailored offer in real time while booking on the Giggster platform.”By combining the unique value proposition of both companies, Giggster and Pattern aim to simplify the booking experience for their users and reduce the operational friction often associated with securing production and event liability insurance. This partnership underscores both firms' commitment to enhancing customer experience and supporting the creative and event planning communities.For more information on this partnership or to explore the integrated booking experience, visit .About GiggsterGiggster is a leading online platform connecting individuals and businesses with unique venues for their events and production needs. From breathtaking rooftops to luxurious homes, Giggster offers a vast array of spaces suitable for various occasions.About Pattern InsurancePattern Insurance is a renowned provider of personalized embedded insurance, trusted by businesses that use Pattern to manage insurance and non-insurance propositions within their customer journey. Pattern specializes in tailored insurance solutions that cater to specific businesses and their customers' needs within the industry and geography it operates in. For more info visit

Tyler Quiel

Giggster

+1 818-900-5121

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok