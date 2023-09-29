(MENAFN- KNN India) IBM To Offer Its Learning Platform To Scale-UpDigital Skill Training In India

Bengaluru, Sept 29 (KNN) IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday announced the signing of multiple MoUs with its various departments to provide curated courses to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.









The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM's learning platform IBM SkillsBuild, for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills.

IBM

will provide access to

digital

content from

IBM

SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers, and trainers on cutting-edge

skills

in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council for Teacher

Education

(NCTE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) as well as (National Institute of Open Schooling) NIOS. This program will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops.

In addition,

IBM

will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber-skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on

IBM

SkillsBuild.

IBM

will work closely with the Department of Higher

Education,

All

India

Council for Technical

Education

(AICTE),



National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), National Institute of Technical Teachers'

Training

& Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh

and state skilling missions to onboard affiliated students

and faculty

to

IBM

SkillsBuild and provide them access to

digital

content, experiential learning, and fresh

skills

enabling them to take on technical careers.

It will continue its central collaboration with MSDE and work closely with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and respective state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard, job seekers, including long-term unemployed, and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce.

Speaking at the event,

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

said,“India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a 'Skilled India' and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM Skills Build platform.”

He added,“These partnerships forged today will go a long way in making our learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of the society.”

“IBM's collaboration with MoE and MSDE ushers in a new era of opportunities in our rapidly evolving

digital

landscape. We aim to empower

India's youth with the essential

skills

and knowledge to thrive in the

digital

age, encompassing cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing. Simultaneously, we're dedicated to fostering a well-rounded approach to

skill

development, ultimately creating a more versatile and adaptable workforce. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute significantly to

India's status as a

digital

talent hub,” said

Sandip Patel, Managing Director,

IBM

India/South Asia.

IBM

seeks to open technological resources and expertise to enable youth and job seekers to gain the technical and professional

skills

required to join or re-enter the workforce.

(KNN Bureau)