(MENAFN- KNN India)
IBM To Offer Its Learning Platform To Scale-UpDigital Skill Training In India
Bengaluru, Sept 29 (KNN) IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday announced the signing of multiple MoUs with its various departments to provide curated courses to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.
The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM's learning platform IBM SkillsBuild, for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills.
IBM
will provide access to
digital
content from
IBM
SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers, and trainers on cutting-edge
skills
in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council for Teacher
Education
(NCTE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) as well as (National Institute of Open Schooling) NIOS. This program will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops.
In addition,
IBM
will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber-skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on
IBM
SkillsBuild.
IBM
will work closely with the Department of Higher
Education,
All
India
Council for Technical
Education
(AICTE),
National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), National Institute of Technical Teachers'
Training
& Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh
and state skilling missions to onboard affiliated students
and faculty
to
IBM
SkillsBuild and provide them access to
digital
content, experiential learning, and fresh
skills
enabling them to take on technical careers.
It will continue its central collaboration with MSDE and work closely with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and respective state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard, job seekers, including long-term unemployed, and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce.
Speaking at the event,
Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
said,“India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a 'Skilled India' and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM Skills Build platform.”
He added,“These partnerships forged today will go a long way in making our learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of the society.”
“IBM's collaboration with MoE and MSDE ushers in a new era of opportunities in our rapidly evolving
digital
landscape. We aim to empower
India's youth with the essential
skills
and knowledge to thrive in the
digital
age, encompassing cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing. Simultaneously, we're dedicated to fostering a well-rounded approach to
skill
development, ultimately creating a more versatile and adaptable workforce. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute significantly to
India's status as a
digital
talent hub,” said
Sandip Patel, Managing Director,
IBM
India/South Asia.
IBM
seeks to open technological resources and expertise to enable youth and job seekers to gain the technical and professional
skills
required to join or re-enter the workforce.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN29092023000155011030ID1107167308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.