AIS Glass Solutions Limited Acquires Assets Of Balaji Building Technologies Limited In Strategic Deal

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

AIS Glass Solutions Limited , a subsidiary of Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), has confirmed acquisition of certain assets of Balaji Building Technologies, Bengaluru (BBT) in BBT's business of architectural glass processing.





In line with its vision of being present across key markets in India as well as closer to key customers, AIS-GS shall use the premises and assets of BBT for its own operations. AIS as a group operates building glass processing facilities in Roorkee (North), Taloja (West) and now with the acquisition of BBT's assets, AIS GS will restart its glass processing operations in South India.





AIS shall now be able to continue its state-of-the-art manufacturing operations efficiently, to cater to the growing demand of AIS's architectural glass products in South India.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikram Khanna, COO Consumer and Architectural Institutional Glass-Asahi India Glass Limited said,“AIS has always conducted its business in a very responsible manner, with highest standards of ethics, commitment to all its stakeholders, and with best-in-class quality products and services. Acquisition of BBT's assets is a key milestone in our journey to come even closer to the customer/s and offer them a superior SEQCDDM proposition. The acquisition will enable AIS GS to increase its capacity and market coverage and we will continue to serve the customers of BBT and AIS across the region.”





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Konidala Balaji, Founder & MD, BBT said,“This is a historic moment for me personally, and everyone at BBT. AIS is one of the finest glass companies with the latest technology, products & services, and ethical track record. BBT is proud to have associated with AIS and we are happy that our esteemed customers will be in good hands. BBT is exiting the glass processing business after a good track record of almost 2 decades and we are all very proud of the same. AIS will take the journey forward from here and I am committed to support AIS to continue to service our customers who have been with us on this journey.”





About AIS Glass Solutions

AIS Glass Solutions - a subsidiary of Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), was set up in 2004. It has emerged as India's biggest organised player in the architectural glass processing segment – manufacturing branded, value-added glass products and solutions. AIS Group has 2 state-of-the-art architectural glass processing facilities located at Roorkee (Uttarakhand) in North India and at Taloja (Maharashtra) in West India.





AIS Glass Solutions supplies the following products: AIS StronglasTM - impact resistant glass, AIS SecurityglasTM - burglar resistant glass, AIS AcousticglasTM - sound resistant glass.





Company Website: .





About Balaji Building Technologies Limited

Balaji Building Technologies Limited is an end-to-end solutions provider to all apertures of buildings including windows, glass walls, and facade exteriors. Founded by Mr. Konidala Balaji and formerly known as Balaji Safety Glass Pvt Limited (BSG), BBT has been into the manufacturing of processed glass since 2003.

BBT's processed glass products are used as safety glass on a wide variety of applications ranging from facades for buildings, show windows for commercial establishments and various other architectural and interior needs.

