India's Not The China Alternative Wall Street Thinks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Financial bookmarks can be very illuminating in assessing a market's readiness for global primetime. Such is the case with JPMorgan Chase & Co adding Indian debt to its emerging market indices.

The Wall Street icon plans to do just that in June 2024, perhaps drawing US$40 billion into South Asia's biggest economy – and at a moment when investors are buzzing that India is a ready alternative to a slowing China.

Perhaps most interesting, though, is that India will enter JPMorgan's benchmark just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches his 10-year mark in power. On May 26, 2014, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party

returned to power with a bold economic reform agenda.

The question, nearly a decade on, is whether the Modi era has whipped India into shape as a more innovative, productive and prosperous investment destination. And it's here where investors rushing India's way may be more disappointed than fulfilled.

In the Modi era, India is really a tale of two economies. The macroeconomy is going gangbusters with its China-beating growth rate and stampede of tech“unicorn” startups juicing the stock market. At the micro level, though, India is more cautionary tale than emerging-market exemplar.

At the BRICS summit in New Delhi earlier this month, Modi declared that“soon, India will become a US$5 trillion economy.” That would make India's economy bigger than Japan's.

And clearly, India is winning friends in high places. As JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon views it, the surge in optimism on India is warranted.

Speaking at a forum in London this week, Dimon said:“Look at this conference. I remember eight years ago or nine years ago we started with 50 or 75 clients. Now it's 700 investors around the world, 100 companies presenting. I think the optimism of India is actually completely justified.”

Morgan Stanley strategist Min Dai notes that its inclusion in indices like JPMorgan's“could be a push factor to prompt foreign inflows into India and foreign investors are likely to be more active in the Indian fixed-income market.” This is, he says, a“milestone event.”

Economist

Robert

Carnell

at ING Bank says“It remains to be seen whether the JPMorgan decision will spur others, such as the FTSE Russell to follow suit. Either way, as well as supporting the Indian rupee, the decision should also help to reduce government bond spreads over US Treasuries , and also pass through into lower corporate bond rates.”

Not surprisingly, Modi is working overtime to capitalize on this India-rising optimism by seeking to lure multinational companies disillusioned with China. The recent move by Beijing to order employees at some state-linked firms to cease using Apple's iPhones has been a gift to Modi's commerce ministry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporters attend a public election rally on the outskirts of Siliguri on April 10, 2021. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Diptendu Dutta

India, meanwhile, grew a China-topping 6.1% in the three months ended March year on year. Asia's third-biggest economy grew an even more impressive 7.2% for the fiscal year through March as its post-pandemic recovery drove consumption.

As China becomes more isolated amid“de-risking” and“decoupling” calls, and Washington and its allies in Asia seek a new emerging-market growth champion, Modi's $3.4 trillion economy is keen to step up.

This year, the International Monetary Fund sees India contributing more than 15% of global growth. While still less than half of China's 35%, India's global clout is clearly growing.

As Modi was happy to highlight at the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - summit, India finds itself in something of a geopolitical sweet spot just as Global South nations come into their own. This gives Modi a unique degree of leverage to play China's interests against America's.