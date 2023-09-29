Kerala: PG Doctors To Observe 24-Hour Strike; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-hour strike will be conducted by the PG doctors in Kerala today (Sep 29). As part of the strike, the doctors will not be available except in emergencies, the ICU, and the labour room department. The strike alleges that the government did not fulfil its promises on issues such as stipend hikes and job security.

The councillor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, Anand, informed that the strike will start from 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Following the tragic murder of Vandana, the government has engaged in discussions with representatives from the doctors' community to address several key issues. One of the resolutions reached pertains to a stipend hike of four percent annually. This development follows a prolonged period of unrest, with junior doctors having been on strike since 2019 in pursuit of their demands.

However, the Health University Union claims that they have not received the promised benefits in recognition of their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of this, the ongoing strike continues, with the exemption of emergency, ICU, and gynaecology departments to ensure the continued operation of critical healthcare services.

PG doctors have decided to start an indefinite strike in October if the government does not take a favourable stand.