Virtualware's VIROO Capabilities Shown At NATO Exercise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bilbao, Spain, September 29.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in the virtual reality industry, has participated at the NATO Air Operation exercise focused on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Def interoperability to present the VR training project for the Spanish Health Forces.



The Koksijde air base, in West Flanders, in Belgium has hosted this large-scale NATO (CBRN) defense exercise called Toxic Trip 2023, from Saturday September 23 to Friday September 29, that brought together 600 military personnel.

Specialist from 18 NATO countries (including Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States) practiced and tested passive defense and CBRN techniques and procedures.

The aim was to enhance coordination and response capabilities in the event of a real threat, wherever it may occur globally.

Virtualware and the Spanish Ministry of Defense (MoD) have been collaborating since 2020, working on upgrading the training processes of the medical staff of the Military Health Corps in up to three highly complex environments related to CBRN protocols.

In the framework of Toxic Trip 2023, Virtualware has exhibited and presented this real use case, of how the Spanish Health Forces are being prepared in interactive, realistic training sessions, making Spanish MoD to reduce cost, risk and time in their learning and training processes. Through the enterprise VR platform, called VIROO they can assess and improve performance in various areas such as leadership, teamwork, communication skills and decision-making ability in complex scenarios and extreme stress situations.

Maria Madarieta, R&D Director of Virtualware, a Research Member of the HFM‐MSG‐354 (RTG) Study, Design, Building and Deployment of a CBRN XR Training Platform in NATO and appointed by the Spanish Minister of Defense since the end of 2022, who attended Toxic Trip 2023 stated“VIROO is revolutionizing how Spanish MoD approach medical training, providing a safe and immersive environment where their health personnel can practice critical medical procedures and decision-making under realistic conditions.”

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has executed over 500 projects in over 33 countries. Its flagship product, VIROO, is a VRaaS platform that has democratized Virtual Reality, making it accessible to companies and institutions of various sizes and sectors worldwide.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, McMaster University, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University, and EAN University, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

The company went public on Euronext Access Paris on April 2023, where its stock currently trades at 8,50.





