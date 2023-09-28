CTD KP Unveils List Of 135 Most Wanted Terrorists With Bounty Rewards

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nabi Jan Orakzai

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has made public a comprehensive list featuring 135 of the most wanted terrorists across the province, including Peshawar.

The release includes photographs of the individuals and assigns specific bounties for their capture. In this list, the highest reward for information leading to the capture of a terrorist stands at Rs. 10 million, while the lowest is set at Rs. 300,000.

Two of the most sought-after terrorists, Aziz ur Rehman hailing from Pir Baba, Buner, and Mian Syed Mohammad, also known as Ustad from Swat, each have a bounty of Rs. 10 million on their heads.

CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fixed rewards of Rs. 6 million for the capture of Amir Qadir and Abbas from Mardan. Likewise, three other terrorists, Saif ur Rahman alias Pahlwan from Dera Ismail Khan, Asif from Mardan, and Mohib Ali alias Irfan from Swat, each have a head price of Rs. 8 million.

The list further includes individuals such as Muhammad Hamza Ali, Maulana Khalid alias Janan, Mufti Sajjad, Muhammad Imran, Syed Wali Shah alias Mansoor, Umarzada, and Imran Khittab alias Khittab, each having a bounty of Rs. 5 million on their heads.

Other wanted terrorists, including Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Yasir, Hussainullah alias Babugai, Aslam Khan, Jibran alias Zakir, among others, carry a reward of Rs. 3 million each for their capture.

CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has offered a bounty of Rs. 2 million for 18 additional most wanted terrorists. This group includes individuals like Muhammad Osama and Muhammad Sajid from Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Bakhtiar Shah alias Asadullah from Shangla, Muhammad Yousaf, Rasool Din from North Waziristan, Abdullah from Buner, and Shoaib from Dara Adam Khel, among others.

Furthermore, the Counter-Terrorism Department has set a reward of Rs. 1 million each for 15 terrorists wanted in connection with various incidents and Rs. 33 lakh for 59 others.

The public is urged to cooperate in the apprehension of these wanted terrorists. All information provided will be treated confidentially.

