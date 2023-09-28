Hempacco And Snoop Dogg's Hemp-Derived Vapes Receive $2.25 Million Purchase Order

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hempacco and Snoop Dogg's Collaboration Continues to Disrupt the Tobacco Industry with Their New Hemp Vapes

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hempacco ( ), a leading innovator within the hemp smokables industry, recently announced its $2.25 million purchase order from an esteemed master distributor, AAA Smoke and Vape, for their latest“Dogg lbs” brand THCA vapes. With the product still being in the research and development phase, this is revolutionary for the company as the distributor wants to be the first to receive the product before it even hits the marketplace.Hempacco and Snoop Dogg's Research and Development teams have been working together to create a line of hemp vapes that are cost-efficient, more accessible and hold the same functionality and effect as traditional tobacco products.“For the consumer, this is transformative because now you can go anywhere and purchase the hemp vapes,” co-founder Jorge Olson said.“You can buy them at your liquor store, buy them where you buy cigars or even online and they can be shipped through the mail.”Not only is the development of Hempacco and Snoop Dogg's THCA vapes beneficial for consumers, but it also increases the productivity of the supply chain. AAA Smoke and Vape's offer on this line of products makes it the first to be able to distribute the effective hemp vape featuring the hemp-derived THCA cannabinoid. With the ability to already pre-sell the Dogg lbs Hemp Vapes, the distributor will immediately be able to ship the product to other distributors along with any store, not just stores that sell THC.Hempacco is almost ready to launch the hemp vapes, which will include six flavors that are both thrilling and inventive. Once out of beta-testing, the line will be manufactured in Hempacco's factory in San Diego, California.For more information, please visit .About HempaccoHempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco'sTM nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real StuffTM functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.Hempacco's operating segments include:Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticksSmokable technology developmentThe Real StuffTM brand of functional smokables and rolling paperCheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick RossSnoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived ProductsLearn more at

Court Walker

Hempacco

email us here