LEATT ADDS NEW KEY POSITIONS IN EXPANDING GLOBAL MOUNTAIN BIKE MARKET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW HIRES IN SALES, AND MARKETING TO FOCUS ON PROMISING MTB GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEAT ), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective gear for a variety of sports with an emphasis on extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that it has re-enforced its sales and marketing team with two key industry professionals, Bastian Dietz and Dain Zaffke.

Dietz and Zaffke will focus on the Mountain Biking (MTB) market.

Dietz will serve as Leatt's International Marketing Manager, MTB, focusing on growing the company's presence in the international MTB market, and Zaffke will focus on the domestic MTB market as VP of Sales and Marketing, MTB.

Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald, remarked, "With these two strategic positions, Leatt is investing in the continued success of its MTB business, which has become a promising growth area for the brand and company. While many of our competitors appear to be pulling back, we see this moment as a great opportunity to strive for a surge in market share in key areas. With their fantastic experience and infectious passion for riding, adding

Bastian and Dain to our already

powerhouse

team will bring a new level of focus to our mountain biking business and allow Leatt to truly level up!"



Dietz, who is based in Munich, Germany has served in the bicycle industry since 2007 and returns to Leatt after a five-year break. Prior to joining Leatt, Dietz served at the marketing agency, Rasoulution GmbH Marketing & Kommunikationsagentur, where he helped build its public relations department, and he supported MTB race series organizers and sporting goods manufacturers. As International Marketing Manager at ION, a brand of Boards & More Gmbh, he helped launch the former watersports only brand in the global cycling segment, as he served as the Director of Global Business Development for SQlab GmbH. Dietz is also credited for helping build the bicycle category at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA MOBILITY) trade show, one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs.

"I have been following Leatt's impressive brand and product development very closely," said Dietz. "Within five years, Leatt's business growth and MTB brand momentum have been very impressive. I look forward to helping grow the MTB business."

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Zaffke will oversee all sales and marketing efforts related to the MTB business in the United States and will also contribute to brand strategy on a global level.

Zaffke has more than two decades of bike industry experience, both as a racer, he has competed in cross country (XC), endurance (Enduro), and downhill racing at an elite level, including gravel and road riding, and in product development and sales and marketing positions.

Prior to joining Leatt, Zaffke served for over 10 years as Giro's Senior Director of Marketing, and prior to that in sales and marketing positions at WTB Partners, LLC (Wilderness Trail Bikes) and Easton Cycling, a brand now owned by Fox Factory Holding Corp., and as a gear editor with

Bike

magazine.

"I am thrilled to join the Leatt family," said Zaffke. "Leatt has a powerful mix of innovation and style, plus a clear purpose rooted in an authentic desire to protect and serve riders' needs.

These values align perfectly with my own, and I see a great opportunity to continue growing the Leatt brand."



About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports – more specifically riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the impact of the new hires on the ability of the Company to gain market share in the MTB business and other key areas, and on the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation