Evercare Hospital Ctg Provides Underprivileged Children With Free Treatment

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Evercare Hospital Chattogram, a leading provider of world-class healthcare in the port city, recently organized a Special Patient Forum at the Department of Pediatric Cardiology on the occasion of World Heart Day 2023.

The event featured a welcome speech by Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh and an overview of the hospital's Pediatric Cardiology Department by Dr Tahera Nazrin, Founder and Head of the department while Samir Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Evercare Hospital Chattogram delivered the closing remarks.

During the welcome address, Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said, "We believe that the special free package of Pediatric Cardiology Department for underprivileged children serves as a remarkable example."

In her speech, Dr Tahera Nazrin emphasized the importance of raising awareness about heart disease of children and the fact that it is treatable and preventable. She also highlighted the comprehensive Pediatric Cardiology services offered at Evercare Hospital Chattogram, including treatment for congenital heart defects and defective valves with completely free devices and balloons to underprivileged children.

Evercare Hospital Chattogram's commitment to providing underprivileged children with free treatment of congenital heart defects is a testament to its dedication to improving the lives of all members of the community, said a press release.

