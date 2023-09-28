Kherson Region's Head Shows Consequences Of Nighttime Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared a video showing the consequences of the nighttime shelling of the region, during which a man was killed.
"The city and the region experienced another difficult night. Unfortunately, a person died in enemy attacks. A 41-year-old man was on the doorstep of his house. The house of the deceased was also destroyed," he posted on Facebook, sharing the relevant video .
It is noted that the entire street is covered with debris. The video shows the aftermath of the shelling.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 28, the Russian military attacked the city of Kherson. A man who was in the house during the shelling died of his injuries in the regional center. Another citizen was injured. Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines were damaged.
Photo: PGO
