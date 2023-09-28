WB, Azerbaijan's Information And Communication Technologies Agency Into Joint Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. World Bank (WB)
experts are implementing a joint project with the Information and
Communication Technologies Agency titled "Mission to support the
implementation of the digital economy in the South Caucasus and
technical assistance for high-speed digital connectivity for
inclusiveness and competitiveness", Trend reports.
The data from the Information and Communication Technologies
Agency shows that the project was discussed at a meeting with
representatives of the agency and WB experts. At the meeting, the
sides discussed the main directions and functional structure of the
agency, as well as the knowledge of specialists and issues of their
professional development.
The World Bank experts expressed their willingness to support
the agency to learn from international experience on issues such as
general analysis of foreign regulatory authorities, legal and
institutional frameworks, organizational structure and governance,
regulatory review, human resources, institutional challenges with
other agencies, and financial aspects.
Following the meeting, it was decided to hold a series of
working meetings between the World Bank and agency experts before
the end of this year to discuss the second interim results of the
preliminary report prepared by the Bank as well as to develop
potential options based on common best practices to guide the
development of the agency.
Moreover, the World Bank supports the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in the field of
digitalization of the whole economy in order to achieve the
strategy "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic
Development".
