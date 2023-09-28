Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital Creates Record By Performing 28 Hernia Surgeries In One Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Ernakulam General Hospital has created history of performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day. 28 hernia surgeries were done through keyhole surgey under the guidance of senior consultant surgeon Saji Mathew and anaesthesia department doctors Madhu, Susan, Renu, and Shirley.

Officials also highlighted the significance of keyhole surgery in modern medical procedures. Keyhole surgery is known for its small incisions, reduced infection risk, lower chances of hernia recurrence, and shorter hospital stays. These benefits have been particularly important during the post-COVID era.

Ernakulam General Hospital, a prominent government institution, has been at the forefront in keyhole surgeries in the state. They perform approximately 800 surgeries each month, with laparoscopic surgeries accounting for ten percent of them. Dr. Saji Mathew, the head of the surgery department, has an impressive record of 6250 surgeries at the hospital, including 2100 laparoscopic procedures. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shahirshah R. has appreciated the efforts of Dr. Saji Mathew and the Surgery and Anaesthesia departments for their outstanding work.

Meanwhile, a laparoscopic hernia repair camp was organised in response to the widespread occurrence of hernia cases in Ernakulam and its neighbouring regions. The camp aimed to provide medical assistance to selected beneficiaries from this area.