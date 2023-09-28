'Qatari Entities Conscious Of Innovation, Sustainable Growth'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Growing consciousness across Qatari businesses and entities on boosting corporate innovation and sustainable growth promises a thriving ecosystem for achieving a knowledge-based economy and workforce and added value to Qatar.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently during a roundtable session titled 'Corporate Innovations for Sustainable Growth,' organised by Ibtechar, CEO and Co-Founder of Ibtechar, Engineer Nayef Al Ibrahim said,“There is a consciousness about what we need to develop further, and I think that is the main point. I think the fact that people are asking about it (corporate innovation and sustainable growth) in Qatar is an excellent and positive sign, and it came just at the right moment - post-World Cup.”

“We have had huge investments in the previous 15 years in infrastructure. So, with the infrastructure, the question arises about 'what is the added value on top of the infrastructure? This is where the inputs of companies in services, digitalisation, and transformation are important and are driven by corporations in terms of its sustainability and growth,” Eng Al Ibrahim said, adding that this realisation and innovative drive would transform all sectors of the nation's economy.

According to Eng Al Ibrahim, incorporating the core principles of corporate innovation, like being proactive and futuristic and overcoming challenges, would set up entities to be successful and should be incorporated into companies' vision and objectives.

Meanwhile, the roundtable hosted industry leaders, experts, and innovators to foster insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration to impact businesses, the environment, and society positively. It was attended by Digital Innovation Hub Leader at Hamad International Airport (HIA), David Luong, Founding Managing Partner at Applab, Engineer Al Hasan Al Sammarraie, and CEO at VIDSCOLA DWC, Engineer Mohamed Ghanem.

Eng Al Ibrahim said Ibtechar had picked the topic of corporate innovation due to the market dynamics. He added that the subject has become a prominent topic across the market.

“Everybody has been asking, how can we incorporate corporate innovation in our industry, in our entity? How should we tackle the strategy? How should we tackle a skill set? How should we tackle procedural frameworks? Several institutions have faced certain challenges in striking a balance between developing the skills of their employees and applying their set strategies and frameworks to enhance innovation. This drove us to reflect on the subject and communicate with different stakeholders to identify the best solutions,” Eng Al Ibrahim stressed.

On the other hand, the speakers identified several factors that could drive innovation, like technology, being open to embracing change, incorporating staff, stakeholders and employees in transformative policies, and enhancing existing frameworks.