Soorya Ignites New Generation Awards 2023

Sun Match Company's flagship, 'Soorya', is proud to announce sponsorship of the 4th New Generation Awards 2023, an initiative dedicated to celebrating the exceptional achievements of young individuals, while recognizing their innovation, excellence and inspiring talent in various fields.

Soorya has been igniting and sponsoring the awards since its inception in 2020, as a commitment to the new generation of Sri Lanka. This year Soorya has come forward as the platinum sponsor and key partner. The partnership reinforces Soorya's pledge to foster creativity and empower the next generation of business leaders.

The New Generation Awards 2023 is organized by the WIM New Generation Chapter in partnership with National Youth Service Council (NYSC). The event is scheduled for 3rd October 2023 at the Galle Face Hotel, Colombo.

“These Awards are important as the new Generation Z of entrepreneurs is our future and hope for Sri Lanka. We have to encourage them to innovate and develop businesses that can transform the nation”, said Gowri Rajan, Director/Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Match Company.“We aim to have an ongoing partnership with the award winners to support them in their entrepreneurial journey and hope to encourage them in their drive for change.”

This year's Awards theme 'Daring to be Different', not only challenges the youth to embrace uniqueness but also resonates with Soorya's journey – a company that dared to break the mould. In an era when wooden matches dominated the Sri Lankan market, Soorya's founder made a bold move by introducing the first coated wax matches. This historical connection highlights the company's commitment to daring to stand out, a philosophy that has propelled it to become a market leader.

The WIM New Generation Awards 2023 will be selecting the Top 50 outstanding youth of Sri Lanka who have excelled in their respective domains. The panel of judges for this year's awards comprise of an eminent group of experts from diverse fields.

Dr. Sulochana Segera, Chairperson, Women in Management and the Founder of the New Generation Chapter, elaborating on the awards added,“Through the New Generation Awards, we celebrate the innovativeness, determination, and limitless potential of our youth. These awards are a testament to the incredible talent and resilience of the next generation of leaders, who inspire us with their ideas and actions.”

As a member of Generation Z and as Chairman and Director General of NYSC, Pasindu Guneratne added,“The awards are an inspiring platform that celebrates the dynamism of our youth. I believe that they will be the driving force behind development and change in our society. These awards recognize the importance of nurturing and empowering the next generation to become the leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who will shape our future. It is inspiring to witness the incredible talent and accomplishments of our young leaders, and I am excited to see how their contributions will continue to transform our world.”

Soorya's journey which began four decades ago, as the first wax coated safety matches in Sri Lanka, now includes Soorya Incense sticks, featuring captivating fragrances of twelve distinct variants that have earned the trust of countless households. Having built a credible reputation with consumers across the country, Soorya appointed respected Sri Lankan actress Yashodha Wimaladharma as its Brand Ambassordor to leverage goodwill and reach a wider audience.

Today, Soorya's legacy of excellence aligns perfectly with the spirit of the New Generation Awards that go beyond recognizing achievements but igniting a spark of possibility in the hearts and minds of future leaders.