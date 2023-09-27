Enemy Shells North Of Donetsk Region: Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, September 27, Russian troops shelled populated areas in the north of Donetsk region, killing one civilian and injuring four.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office , according to Ukrinform.

Explosions were heard in Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Kalynivka of the Chasiv Yar united territorial community.

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders used guided and high-explosive aerial bombs and tanks against the civilian population.

A local resident was killed, three women aged 61, 76 and 81 and a 36-year-old man, who were on the street during enemy shelling, received injuries of varying degrees of severity and were taken to medical facilities.

More than 20 private homes and commercial buildings were destroyed and damaged by enemy fire – windows, doors and roofs were broken in the buildings. A gas pipeline and electricity network were also damaged.

Criminal proceedings have been opened and an investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

