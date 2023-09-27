Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prahlad Joshi Contesting From Uttara Kannada? Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's name has emerged as a potential BJP candidate for the upcoming Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency elections. Some party leaders are considering contesting due to uncertainties about the current MP Ananthakumar Hegde's candidacy.

Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's shift to Congress has added complexity to the situation. Joshi, representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, is aware of the challenges if the dominant Lingayat community withdraws support, making him more inclined to contest in the Brahmin-majority Uttara Kannada constituency.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

"I have no official information about this. The High Command will decide who will be the candidate of the party. We are bound by the decision of the High Command," said Venkatesh Nayak, District President of the BJP.

Joshi's significant influence at the Centre and strong ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS boost his confidence in securing a BJP ticket for Uttara Kannada.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

As Joshi's name circulates for Uttara Kannada, potential ticket aspirants are uncertain about their chances, with influential party leaders neither opposing nor endorsing his candidacy. However, the potential ticket aspirants are indirectly trying to know whether Prahlad Joshi is really contesting to Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada.



It's a matter of curiosity whether the BJP high command will choose candidates from outside or opt for local candidates.