Ministerial Statement On Social Protection For Families Of Those Killed During Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) All social guarantees related to the families of Azerbaijani
soldiers killed and wounded during local anti-terrorist activities
will be realized, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev
telling at an interview with journalists.
"There will be lump sum payments, allowances, pension payments,
as well as their provision of housing, car, and other measures
defined by law. The relevant agencies of the ministry have already
started meeting with the families and helping to collect the
relevant documents," the minister added.
