Rashmika Mandanna, Shah Rukh Team Up For Advertisement; Fans Can't Keep Calm For Their Collaboration On Screen

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans couldn't stop wavering about the National Crush and the King of Bollywood coming together for the first time and their chemistry is so fresh, together they both are looking so good. They have come together for a food commercial brand. After Watching the ad, fans are going gaga over watching both together, Rashmika's fans are going crazy to see their beloved actress alongside the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Fans took to their social media showering immense love for both.

After this Ad, it's interesting to see that some fans have also been commenting that, It will be a treat to see both, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan watch on-screen in a film together. By the looks of it fans are eagerly excited for the same already. Rashmika took to her Instagram to share the ad of the brand.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is already the talk of the town with the blowing success of Jawaan and his fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming project,“Dunki,” directed by Rajkumar Hirani.“Jawan” crossed the 1000 Cr mark.

Rashmika's recently released poster of her upcoming film 'Animal' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, as the poster was so loved by the fans they are eagerly excited to see her character Geetanjali on screen and is also shooting for“Pushpa 2: The Rule”