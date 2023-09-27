HMC Receives Award From Arab Hospitals Federation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an award ceremony hosted by the Arab Hospitals Federation in Abu Dhabi on September 25, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) was awarded the Gold Initiative Certificate for Digital Transformation in the category of Innovations in Telehealth.

The award was given for the impactful work of the National Mental Health Helpline, which is operated by HMC's Mental Health Service, in recognition of the remarkable contribution to transforming access to care, during and post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representing HMC at the award ceremony were Mohamad Mubarak Al Noimi, Director of the Office of the Minister of Public Health; Ali Al Khater, Communications Adviser to the Minister of Public Health and Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications; and Saad Al Dosari, Assistant Executive Director of Corporate Communications at HMC.

The NMHH is free of charge, specialised mental health service, consistently receiving over 1200 calls per month and offering virtual consultations. The NMHH can offer both phone or video consultations..

Dr. Majid Abdulla, Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of the Mental Health Service at HMC, said:“There was no similar service available in the country, before the launch of the helpline, which offers easy and confidential access for people to mental health assessment and support with rapid response. It was launched in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been consolidated as a key access point to mental health support for the population of Qatar.”

“Easy and effective access triage and assessment services are critical to the early identification of mental health problems and to the provision of timely, appropriate interventions. This helpline plays an essential role in avoiding preventable relapses and offering rapid response when a person notices signs of relapse, as well as in helping individuals to navigate the health system,” added Dr. Abdulla.

The Arab Hospitals Federation said this award is dedicated to honour the healthcare sector, leaders and institutions committed to implement innovation and technologies, reinforce the investments, improve patient outcomes, enhance efficiency, reduce costs, increase access to care, advance research and Lead Healthcare sector towards digital transformation.

Hassan Al Hail, HMC's Chief Communications Officer, said:“Digital health transformation makes hospitals more patient-centered, efficient, and cost-effective, while also improving the quality of care provided to patients. Technology is one of the best ways for hospitals to achieve these goals. We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the Arab Hospitals Federation. I congratulate everyone from HMC's Mental Health Service for their remarkable efforts in establishing the helpline and boosting access to care for people in Qatar experiencing stress, anxiety and other psychological distress.”

According to the anonymous feedback from users collected over the past few years, reports indicate 81% rate of satisfaction with the service; 90% reporting staff are courteous; 79% reported that the service was responsive to their needs; 83% stated they would use the service again and 83% would recommend the service to family or friends.