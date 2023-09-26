Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is opening registration for the 2024 hajj season online from October 1 until November 10.

RIYADH -- The Saudi government approves agreement on the railroad linkage project with the State of Kuwait.

DUBAI -- GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budawi says rapprochement with Iran serves regional stability.

DUBAI -- Arab media bodies name Kuwait's Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi as personality of the year in recognition of his contributions.

VIENNA -- The International Atomic Energy Agency adds item on "Israeli nuclear capabilities" to the agenda of the 67th General Conference of the Agency.