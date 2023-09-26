(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) These are Some of the Top Companies Involved in the Future of AI Governance

With the advent of artificial intelligence, there's a growing, desperate need for AI governance. After all, with such powerful technology, we'll need a way to manage any potential risks. That's because, according to Time.com,“The impacts of AI will be felt far beyond the borders of the countries in which it is developed.” It's also why groups, such as the United Nations are meeting to discuss the need for governance framework. Even companies, such as VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) will also hold a series of webinars –“The Future of AI Governance” – to dig into the need for governance.

After all, while AI could help create an incredible future, it could also carry a good deal of threats, too. For instance, as noted by the United Nations,“Jack Clark, Co-founder of Anthropic, noted that, although AI can bring huge benefits, it also poses threats to peace, security and global stability due to its potential for misuse and its unpredictability - two essential qualities of AI systems. For example, while an AI system can improve understanding of biology, it can also be used to construct biological weapons. Further, once developed and deployed, people identify new and unanticipated uses for such systems.”

Aside from VERSES AI, other top companies involved in the AI story include

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) Stands to Benefit

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, announces the first of three webinars in the series,“The Future of AI Governance,” hosted by Dentons US.

The first webinar in the series will take place on Thursday, September 28th at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 7PM CET. To register for the event or to access the "The Future of AI Global Governance” and its companion piece“Executive Summary” visit: governance.

“The Future of AI Governance” webinar series marks a step forward in sharing the conclusions of the AI industry report, which offers its perspective on global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) and combines the legal expertise of a global law firm, Dentons, the AI acumen of VERSES and guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation. The Company believes that socio-technical standards could set the stage for enabling compliant, explainable and auditable behavior of smart devices and systems.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with VERSES and the Spatial Web Foundation on this webinar series. We hope this platform provides a new way of thinking about AI regulation and policy insights for key stakeholders as they wrestle with the right path forward on AI regulation,” said Peter Stockburger, Partner at Dentons US LLP.

Part one of the three-part webinar series,“Policy,” will be moderated by Eric Tanenblatt, Global Chair of Public Policy and Regulation for Dentons. Speakers will include George Percivall, Distinguished Engineering Fellow and Vice-Chair of IEEE Standards Working Group for the Spatial Web; Gabriel Rene ́, CEO and Founder of VERSES and Philippe Sayegh, Chief Adoption Officer for VERSES.

The report proposes an international rating system for autonomous intelligent systems in an attempt to curb a potential blind spot in regulatory efforts which are focused more on the commercial activities of AI developers than the underlying mechanisms of AI systems. The primary goal of the report is to provide governments, regulators and legislators with a pragmatic tool and framework that informs a roadmap for future policymaking and compliance.

“We must address the challenge of governing potentially self-regulating AI to ensure alignment with human values and prevent likely risks. We believe that implementing global socio-technical standards and establishing an international AI regulatory sandbox will help industry participants in harnessing the benefits of AI while safeguarding against its potential perils," stated VERSES CEO, Gabriel Rene ́.

Speakers:

Gabriel Rene ́, VERSES CEO & Founder

Gabriel Rene ́ has more than 30-year experience specializing in advanced emerging technology. He is the CEO and Founder of VERSES and is the author of an International Bestseller "The Spatial Web - How Web 3.0 Connects Humans, Machines, and AI to Transform the World." Gabriel also serves as the Global Executive Director of the Spatial Web Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ethical deployment of emerging technologies like AI, IoT and Robotics.

Gabriel serves as chair of the IEEE Standards Association Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance Working Group which hosts more than 100 international members from various governmental, Global 1000 and non-profit organizations working towards standards for the interoperability, explainability and governance of AI and autonomous systems.

As contributor to several scientific papers on artificial intelligence explainability and multi-agent ecosystems and co-author of“The Future of Global AI Governance” an AI industry report in partnership with Dentons', a global law firm, Gabriel is an influencer in the emerging technology community. Among his work he has developed enterprise and consumer software and services solutions with multinational organizations and government agencies such as the United Nations, European Commission, Verizon, Sony, Intel, Microsoft, Yahoo, Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung, Universal and AT&T.

Philippe Sayegh, VERSES, Chief Adoption Officer

As Chief Adoption Officer at VERSES, Philippe Sayegh has the responsibility for formulating the Company's overall adoption strategy as well as ensuring that its execution remains consistent with the brand identity and goals of VERSES and each of its subsidiaries. The adoption process covers awareness, acquisition and advocacy by the VERSES ecosystem.

Philippe has been part of VERSES's executive team for the last four years. He is a tech entrepreneur, an investor and has two decades of operational executive experience for B2B-focussed tech companies in areas as diverse as CRM, DRM, identity and access management, e-commerce and AI.

Peter Stockburger, Managing Partner, Dentons

Peter Stockburger is the office managing partner of Denton's San Diego office, a member of the firm's Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies group, and co-lead of the firm's autonomous vehicle practice.

Peter partners with emerging and established clients around the globe to strategize about how they can best leverage data and talent to grow, operate, and protect their business. With a focus on data privacy and security, Peter works with clients of all sizes and maturity to build and shore up their privacy and security programs, deploy technology, enhance compliance and stakeholder confidence, take new products to market, work through data governance and retention challenges, navigate workplace disputes, and harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

George Percivall, Spatial Web Foundation

George Percivall is a Distinguished Engineering Fellow with the Spatial Web Foundation. As a CTO and Chief Engineer, he led engineering of cyber-physical and information systems for NASA, NSF, Hughes Aircraft, and General Motors. He has led development of open standards in IEEE, ISO, and OGC, and is a member of the Apache Software Foundation. He has a BS in engineering physics and an MSEE in control systems from the University of Illinois.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Meta Platforms reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , noting,“We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

Nvidia and Infosys (NYSE: INFY) expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses.

Microsoft announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, reflecting a 7 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 15, 2023. In addition, the company announced the date for the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on Dec. 7, 2023. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 29, 2023, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

Advanced Micro Devices announced availability of the new AMD EPYCTM 8004 Series processors , completing the 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPU family of workload-optimized processors. These new processors bring the“Zen 4c” core into a purpose-built CPU, enabling hardware providers to create energy efficient and differentiated platforms that can power applications from the intelligent edge, such as retail, manufacturing and telco, all the way to the data center for cloud services, storage and others.“The new EPYC 8004 Series processors extend AMD leadership in single socket platforms by offering excellent CPU energy efficiency in a package tuned to meet the needs of space and power-constrained infrastructure,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD.“AMD has delivered multiple generations of data center processors that provide outstanding efficiency, performance, and innovative features. Now with our 4th Gen EPYC CPU portfolio complete, that leadership continues across a broad set of workloads – from enterprise and cloud, to intelligent edge, technical computing and more.”

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI by VERSES AI. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]