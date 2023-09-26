Demand Of Finger Splint Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 655.70 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The finger splint market reached US$ 334.84 million in 2022. From 2018 to 2022, global demand for finger splints increased at a CAGR of 6.6%, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 355.94 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, sales of finger splints are expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$ 655.70 million by the end of 2033.

The global finger splint market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. Finger splints are orthopedic devices designed to immobilize and support injured or fractured fingers. They play a crucial role in the rehabilitation process, aiding in the healing of finger injuries and promoting proper alignment. Several factors contribute to the growth of this market.

Market Insights:

Rising Incidence of Finger Injuries: The increasing prevalence of hand and finger injuries due to accidents, sports activities, and age-related conditions has been a primary driver of the finger splint market. As the population ages and engages in more physical activities, the demand for finger splints is expected to rise.

Technological Advancements: Advances in materials and manufacturing techniques have led to the development of more comfortable and effective finger splints. Innovations in materials like thermoplastic and memory foam have enhanced patient comfort while providing superior support and immobilization.

Orthopedic Care Awareness: Growing awareness about the importance of orthopedic care and early intervention in finger injuries has boosted the demand for finger splints. Patients are increasingly seeking medical attention for finger injuries, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Customization and Personalization: The trend towards customized medical solutions has extended to finger splints. Manufacturers now offer customizable splints that cater to the specific needs of patients, ensuring a better fit and more effective treatment.

E-commerce and Online Retail: The rise of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of finger splints. This convenience factor has positively impacted market growth, as individuals can easily purchase splints online.

Key Players:



Zimmer Biomet

Corflex, Inc.

Alimed Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Orfit Industries NV

Ortholife Global

Silver Ring Splint

DJO Global, Inc. Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

Competitive Landscape:

Several variables influence the competitive landscape of the finger splint market, including the existence of important companies, product innovation, distribution networks, price tactics, and customer relationships. There is a mix of established corporations, niche players, and new startups in the market.

Product innovation is important in the market's competitive landscape. With ergonomic designs, adjustable features, and enhanced breathability, companies attempt to develop new splint designs that provide better comfort, simplicity of use, and improved patient results.

Dassiet released UCAST, a product range specifically built for hospitals and healthcare facilities, in January 2022. UCAST seeks to speed and improve fracture therapy while putting patient and nursing staff safety first. Notably, UCAST splints are made from non-toxic and non-allergenic materials, thus medical personnel do not need to wear protective gear throughout the casting process.

In October 2021, Promoteq and Dassiet collaborated to offer an emergency splint available to end users and professional clients worldwide.

The finger splint market is poised for continued growth due to the rising incidence of finger injuries, technological advancements, and increased awareness of orthopedic care. The competitive landscape is characterized by a variety of reputable companies striving to provide effective and comfortable finger splint solutions to meet the evolving needs of patients. As the market continues to expand, it is likely to witness further innovations and customization options to improve patient outcomes and comfort.

