Eos Streamlines Employment Of Expat Or Local Talent In Singapore With Affordable EOR Solutions

Eos Streamlines Employment in Singapore with Affordable EOR Solutions

Eos Global Expansion logo

Eos Global Expansion launches a campaign under its bespoke employer of record (EOR) solution, supporting companies expanding into Singapore at a $280/month.

- Chris Alderson, COO of Eos Global ExpansionSINGAPORE, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Eos Global Expansion, a global leader in employment, immigration, and payroll solutions, is excited to announce its campaign aimed at supporting companies seeking to expand into Singapore. Under Eos's bespoke Employer Of Record (EOR solution ), clients` chosen staff are hired under Eos` own local entity, so that companies can onboard staff in Singapore in days without setting up their own Singapore subsidiary - all for as little as $280 per month. By acting as a visa sponsor for expat talent, Eos enables companies to overcome limitations faced by many start-ups, or companies lacking the local staff levels required to qualify as visa sponsors. This strategy provides businesses with a seamless and cost-effective solution to overcome the challenges of international expansion.As part of this campaign, Eos is offering free consultation to understand each company's unique expansion vision and explore how EOR can be the key to their success. During these consultations, businesses will gain valuable insights into the comparative benefits of employing through an EOR vs. establishing a local subsidiary, allowing them to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in the market.One of the key challenges when expanding into a new country is navigating the complex immigration process. Eos Global Expansion recognizes this, and to address it, the company offers Employment Pass (EP) sponsorship for foreign talent. With the guidance of immigration professionals, Eos ensures a smooth and hassle-free visa application process. Through this service, Eos is uniquely positioned to secure EPs for large teams of foreign workers, enabling companies to tap into a global talent pool without facing excessive administrative burdens.To further incentivize companies to take advantage of this opportunity, Eos Global Expansion is offering discounted service fees for a limited time. This campaign, valid until the 31st of December 2023, provides businesses with an additional cost-saving opportunity when expanding their operations into Singapore."We are thrilled by the response so far to our campaign aimed at supporting companies looking to expand their operations in Singapore," said Chris Alderson, COO of Eos Global Expansion. ". Chris shared the challenges faced by companies expanding globally when he set up his first few companies around APAC 25 years ago. Based on that experience, Eos was founded back in 2010 with the goal of empowering growing businesses to overcome these obstacles, and enabling them to thrive. Eos supports them from their first employee, scaling with them as their team grows. By providing the local payroll, tax, and labor expertise needed throughout the employment cycle from hiring to termination, we free the client to focus on their core business. Clients have loved the model, so Eos has expanded over the years, first covering all of Asia, and now providing services anywhere across the globe. Through our tailored solutions, customizable benefits, and expert immigration support, we strive to make the process smooth and cost-effective for companies of all sizes.Eos Global Expansion has a strong reputation for its expertise and commitment to providing businesses with reliable and efficient EOR solutions. They boast a 100% success rate for visa applications globally and proudly note that in their 15-year history in the industry, no client has ever left Eos to move to a competitor. With a global network of seasoned professionals, local expertise, and a client-centric approach, Eos has successfully supported hundreds of companies in achieving their global expansion goals.For more information and to take advantage of this campaign, interested parties are encouraged to visit Eos Global Expansion's official website at eosglobalexpansionor contact Andrew Lee at .About Eos Global ExpansionEos Global Expansion is a global leader in Employer of Record (EOR) services. With a team of professionals spanning the globe, Eos offers companies innovative solutions to simplify the complexities of global expansion. From entity setup to HR, payroll, and compliance management, Eos delivers comprehensive support tailored to each client's unique needs. Through its extensive network of in-country experts, Eos ensures businesses can navigate new markets with confidence, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, please visit eosglobalexpansion.com.

