Kuwait FM Meets French, Russian Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Tuesday with French Ambassador to the country, Claire Le Flecher and Russian Ambassador, Vladimir Zheltov. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that they touched on the recent developments in the region, mainly the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling over the Khor Abdullah waterway agreement. (end) aa

