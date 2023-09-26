ABB Is First In World To Deliver IE5 Ultra- Premium Motor Efficiency In Explosive Environments

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

DUBAI – SEPTEMBER 25, 2023: ABB has extended its award-winning IE5 SynRM

(synchronous reluctance motor) series with a brand-new addition: the IE5 SynRM Increased

Safety motor. In a world-first, customers operating in hazardous area industries can now ensure safety and boost their energy efficiency by deploying motors that offer up to 40 percent lower energy losses compared to commonly used IE3 motors.

The new version of the IE5 SynRM motor has been developed for use in potentially explosive atmospheres across a wide range of demanding variable speed industrial applications. It offers accurate control and high efficiency throughout the whole speed range, even at partial loads.

This makes it the ideal upgrade choice for standard induction motors in pumps, fans and

compressors for industries where explosive gas, vapor or dust might be present, such as oil and gas, chemicals, wood processing and flour milling.

In addition to energy savings, the new SynRM Increased Safety motors can help customers

specify a more cost-effective installation. For example, in Zone 1, the cooler running design

could allow the use of an increased safety motor where a flameproof motor with a special

enclosure would be the traditional choice. While in Zone 2, the improved loadability of SynRM motors, that enables more power to be delivered from the same size as an induction motor, is important. This could enable a smaller, and therefore lower-cost, motor to fulfill the same duty.

Stefan Floeck, Division President IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB, says:“We have achieved a

significant world-first by bringing the benefits of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency to the hazardous area sector. Adopting best-in-class technology has made our IE5 SynRM motors a game-

changer for operators in a wide range of industries. They see the capability to improve energy-efficiency as key to achieving their net zero ambitions while optimizing their business costs.”

A key benefit of IE5 SynRM Increased Safety motors is that they run cooler than standard

designs. Bearing temperatures are reduced by up to 15°C and winding temperatures by up to 30°C. This provides increased reliability, prolongs the motor's lifetime and reduces maintenance needs.

The SynRM design combines the performance advantages of permanent magnet technology,with the simplicity and service-friendliness of an induction platform. To ensure an environmentally friendly design, the motors don't contain magnets or rare earth metals.

IE5 SynRM Increased Safety motors are available with output power of 5.5 to 315 kilowatt (kW) in frame sizes IEC 132-315.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.