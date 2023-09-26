Organization Of Turkic States To Sign Several Docs With FAO - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) will sign a memorandum of understanding and a
joint work plan for 2023-2026, the OTS Secretary-General
Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the II Turkic Agribusiness Forum
(Turkagro), Trend reports.
According to him, this year, the OTS Secretariat has established
a close partnership with international food organizations,
including FAO, which is the primary global institution responsible
for agriculture, food security, and economic development.
He noted that today's results demonstrate the high potential of
the region in developing agricultural production, the food
industry, and technology, as well as show the crucial role of
cooperation among the member states of OTS.
Omuraliev added that he expects the development and expansion of
the OTS Agribusiness Forum to bring significant positive changes to
the agricultural sector, primarily benefiting the member countries
of the organization and the entire region.
The second meeting of agriculture ministers of the OTS member
states and the second Turkagro business forum are taking place in
Baku.
