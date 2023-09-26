Organization Of Turkic States To Sign Several Docs With FAO - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will sign a memorandum of understanding and a joint work plan for 2023-2026, the OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the II Turkic Agribusiness Forum (Turkagro), Trend reports.

According to him, this year, the OTS Secretariat has established a close partnership with international food organizations, including FAO, which is the primary global institution responsible for agriculture, food security, and economic development.

He noted that today's results demonstrate the high potential of the region in developing agricultural production, the food industry, and technology, as well as show the crucial role of cooperation among the member states of OTS.

Omuraliev added that he expects the development and expansion of the OTS Agribusiness Forum to bring significant positive changes to the agricultural sector, primarily benefiting the member countries of the organization and the entire region.

The second meeting of agriculture ministers of the OTS member states and the second Turkagro business forum are taking place in Baku.