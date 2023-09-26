Renowned Georgian Pianist Stuns Audience At Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Renowned Georgian pianist, UNESCO Artist for Peace Elisso
Bolkvadze has given a spectacular concert at Heydar Aliyev
Center.
Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani
Culture Ministry, the event was held within the 15th Uzeyir
Hajibayli International Music Festival and marked the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze addressed
the event. In his speech, he highlighted exceptional services of
the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in
development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations.
Pianist Elisso Bolkvadze expressed her satisfaction with joining
a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great
Leader Heydar Aliyev.
Each spectator was able to plunge into the beautiful world of
music and admire the virtuoso performance of the incredibly
talented pianist. The audience gave a round of applause for the
musician.
Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, Elisso Bolkvadze began her musical
study at the early age of four and was immediately accepted at
Prodigy School. She performed her first concert with the orchestra
at the age of seven.
Elisso Bolkvadze continued her study in the conservatory of
Tbilisi and at the same time she followed a master class in
Moscow.
The musician captured numerous international piano competitions
such as: Van Cliburn Competition (USA), Vianna da Motta (Lisbon),
Axa International Piano Competition (Dublin), Marguerite Long
Competition - special prize for the best interpretation of French
music (Paris).
The musician is regularly invited to play with international
orchestras such as: Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Santa Fe
Festival Orchestra, Lithuanian National Orchestra, National
Philharmonic of Ukraine, Innsbruck Symphony Orchestra, The
Gewandhaus Orchestra, France National Orchestra, Houston Symphony
Orchestra, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and St. Petersburg
Philharmonic Orchestra.
Elisso Bolkvadze is also the founder of the Batumi Music
Festival, one of the most important cultural events in Georgia.
This festival seeks to promote musical creativity, especially among
young people, and strengthen cultural dialogue.
In her capacity as a UNESCO Artist for Peace, Elisso Bolkvadze
works with the organization in the field of education of children
in armed conflict situations. In addition to the educational
aspect, her actions also focus on the social reintegration of these
children.