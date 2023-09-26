Azerbaijan, South Korea Reps Sign Memorandum In Field Of Agriculture

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, at the meeting the sides noted the importance of introducing new technologies and innovations in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as in other areas.

The Head of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Baku Office, Kyekwon Jo, noted that KOTRA, with the support of the South Korean government, is very interested in applying best practices in Azerbaijani companies and enterprises.

In addition, a memorandum was signed with representatives of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), INPRO, WHYBIZ and ENEY during the meeting.

In general, regular meetings are held with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in order to implement various projects starting from April this year.