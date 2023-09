Ammunition Warehouses Spotted In Civilian Buildings In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian illegal armed formations [separatists] used civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region for military purposes, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The inspection of abandoned civilian structures in the Karabakh economic region after local anti-terrorist activities revealed that these facilities were used as storage sites for ammunition. Boxes of weapons and ammunition, various types of grenade launcher shells, guided missiles for the 'Kornet' anti-tank missile system, military uniforms, and body armor were confiscated," the ministry added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.