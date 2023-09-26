Ammunition Warehouses Spotted In Civilian Buildings In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
Armenian
illegal armed formations [separatists] used civilian infrastructure
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region for military purposes, the Ministry
of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
"The inspection of abandoned civilian structures in the Karabakh
economic region after local anti-terrorist activities revealed that
these facilities were used as storage sites for ammunition. Boxes
of weapons and ammunition, various types of grenade launcher
shells, guided missiles for the 'Kornet' anti-tank missile system,
military uniforms, and body armor were confiscated," the ministry
added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
