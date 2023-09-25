(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Jaeger-Lecoultre Introduces Three New High Jewellery Timepieces to Its Calibre 101 Collection





. Presenting an entirely new 'secret watch' design in pink gold, set with more than 1,000 diamonds . Known as the world's smallest mechanical movement, Calibre 101 showcases the ingenuity and technical expertise of the Maison's watchmakers . New models highlight the skills of the gem-setters in the Manufacture's Métiers RaresTM atelier



Jaeger-LeCoultre presents three magnificent new High Jewellery watches that unite exceptional gem- setting with the signature Calibre 101. Each of them an exuberant and distinctive expression of femininity, the new timepieces reaffirm the boundless creative scope offered by the alliance between this unique watch mechanism and high jewellery.

An entirely new design, the 101 Secrets is set with almost 27 carats of diamonds. The most precious Calibre 101 timepiece created by Jaeger-LeCoultre to date, the rivière-style bracelet features a new secret mechanism that enables the wearer to reveal the dial only when she wishes. The 101 Bangle, first presented in 2020, has been reinterpreted in two one-of-a-kind pieces – one in pink gold with a red lacquer dial complemented by diamonds; and one in white gold with a snow-white lacquer dial complemented by sapphires and diamonds.





Originally conceived and developed for jewellery watches and introduced in 1929 by La Grande Maison, Calibre 101 revolutionised feminine watchmaking – its minuscule size and baguette shape offering new realms of aesthetic freedom to designers. Weighing barely one gram, the tiny, hand-wound calibre remains the smallest mechanical movement in the world to this day. It is also one of the world's oldest movements to have remained in continuous production by Jaeger-LeCoultre.

