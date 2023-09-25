Efficiency At Your Fingertips: Output Management Software Market To Reach $11.4 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Output Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global output management software (OMS) market has achieved a substantial size, reaching US$ 9.9 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that this growth trend will continue, with the market expected to expand to US$ 11.4 billion by 2028, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Streamlining Document Management with Output Management Software

Output management software (OMS) is an application-based tool utilized by organizations to centralize and automate document management. It acts as a link between software applications and digital channels, such as email and web portals, to reduce paper usage and unnecessary document printing.

OMS allows output from various applications, such as customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), to be directed to printers or web-based document processors, sending them to the desired destinations. OMS enhances administrative task efficiency by integrating workflow management systems, making it valuable across industries like healthcare, education, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and information technology (IT).

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The burgeoning information technology (IT) industry, coupled with the growing trend of automation worldwide, represents significant drivers of market expansion. OMS simplifies the process of expanding an organization's network of printing tools for creating, managing, and distributing business output information across multiple locations. This eliminates the need for additional printing devices in various organizational departments, ultimately enhancing cost-efficiency and productivity.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of OMS solutions in the healthcare sector is contributing to market growth. Healthcare facilities employ OMS solutions to provide clinicians with convenient access to vast amounts of data and ensure the seamless delivery of system-generated documents to patients. Other factors, including the outsourcing of these solutions and a shift in consumer preference toward paperless operations, are expected to further propel market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The global output management software market report provides insights into key trends in each sub-segment and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on components, deployment types, organization sizes, and verticals.

By Component:



Solutions Services

By Deployment Type:



Cloud-based On-premises

By Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Vertical:



BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education Others

Regional Insights

The report offers detailed insights into market performance across regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the output management software market include Broadcom Inc., DocPath Corporation, HP Development Company, Kyocera Corporation, LBM Systems, Levi Ray & Shoup Inc., Lexmark International, Quadient, Plus Technologies LLC, Ricoh Company, Rochester Software Associates Inc., and others.

Key Questions Addressed

What was the size of the global output management software market in 2022?What is the expected growth rate of the global output management software market during 2023-2028?What are the key factors driving the global output management software market?What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global output management software market?What is the market segmentation based on component and vertical?What are the key regions in the global output management software market?Who are the key players/companies in the global output management software market?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets