Zelensky: American Abrams Tanks Already In Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that American Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce the brigades.

The President announced this on Telegram following the results of a meeting on the synchronization of the main security areas, Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, there is good news from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. "Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supply," Zelensky noted.

In addition, the report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the elimination of the consequences of attack on Odesa city and other populated settlements was heard. "Helping the victims. Shielding Odesa is a priority in all my air defense negotiations," the President emphasized.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the protection of critical infrastructure, preparation of shelters, and points of invincibility ahead of winter. "We are preparing a solution to make their search as simple and fast as possible," Zelensky emphasized.

Reports on the situation on the battlefield by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and the Security Service of Ukraine were also heard.

"We are moving forward," Zelensky stressed.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that more than 10 Abrams tanks pledged by the United States would soon arrive in Ukraine.

Photo: illustrative, defense.gov