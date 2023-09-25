Qatar Attends UN Side Event On Reproductive Health In New York

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the United Nations side event on the theme, 'Saving Lives – Reproductive Health Response in Humanitarian Settings', which was held at United Nations Population Fund Headquarters in New York.

Dr. Salih Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Public Health represented Qatar in the meeting.

In his speech during the side event, Dr. Saleh affirmed Qatar's commitment to humanitarian work while maintaining the principles of cooperation, partnership, integrity and impartiality, adding:“One of the priorities of Qatar is to remain a pioneering country in the efforts aiming to alleviate human suffering, especially for the most vulnerable groups.”

He explained that the State of Qatar has been keen to support the UN initiatives in various fields, referring to that Qatar announced in 2018 a multi-year, non-earmarked support for the core resources of the United Nations organisations, with a total amount of $500m in order to enhance their capabilities to implement their mandates.

“Promoting the reproductive health response and the access to its life saving services in humanitarian settings is critical and will contribute to reducing maternal and newborn mortality,” he said.

He also affirmed the keenness of the State of Qatar to protect the rights of women in conflict areas and empower them pointing out that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), along with other strategic partners, launched a new global initiative called“Women in Conflict Zones,” that is backing the empowerment of women and girls in conflict-affected areas through humanitarian aid and developmental assistance.

It is worth mentioning that the side event entitled discussed the rising challenges in responding to reproductive health needs in humanitarian settings and the importance of increasing investment in services, enhancing systems and coordination in addition to the role of midwives in reducing maternal and newborn mortality in humanitarian settings, and the role of partners, including donors and local partners, in promoting sustainable, effective, life-saving reproductive health responses in humanitarian settings.