Yermak: Henry Kissinger Is Now One Of Ukraine's Lobbyists In NATO

"During the visit to the USA together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, we met with the famous diplomat, scientist and politician Henry Kissinger. I was very happy to see him, we had a really profound conversation," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram .

According to him, Kissinger has many apt quotes that characterize the current state of affairs in the war with Russia.

"Before this war I was opposed to the membership of Ukraine in NATO because I feared it would start exactly the process we are seeing now. But now, the idea of a neutral Ukraine in these conditions is no longer meaningful," Kissinger said.

As noted, Russia is trying to destroy the world order, violate and replace international law and the UN Charter, imposing its own conspiracy theory and interpretation of the rules.

As the Head of the President's Office noted, Kissinger is now one of Ukraine's lobbyists in NATO.

"Indeed, Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is the best investment in Europe's security for many years to come," Yermak stressed.

As reported, former US Secretary of State and White House National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger, known for his position against Ukraine joining NATO, finally agreed in January that such membership would be appropriate for Kyiv now.

First photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images