(MENAFN) Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s representative to the United States, and a group of consular captains visited a jail in Brooklyn on Thursday, encountering three Russian residents imprisoned there. The diplomat criticized their situations as abysmal, pledging to take the matter to the United States State Department.



“I’ve spent almost half a day in a Brooklyn prison. Our task was to see Russians who are there for various reasons,” he stated, also noting that the situation at the facility were so depraved it felt as though “all the energy and power were sucked out of there.”



The three Russian residents have been detained on different accusations: Dmitry Ukrainsky stands charged with robbing money from United States residents as well as siphoning them out through Thailand; Anatoly Legkodymov is suspected of funds laundering via cryptocurrencies; as Vadim Konoschenok is charged with obtaining electronics for the Russian army in breaching of United States-imposed restrictions.



MENAFN24092023000045015687ID1107129888