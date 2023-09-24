Azerbaijan Sets Working Group To Tackle Social & Humanitarian Issues In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a working group led by Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev was established to address social,
humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh
region, Azernews reports.
The working group shall operate within the framework of the
Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in a
centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
The composition of the working group includes the Ministries of
Economy, Labor and Social Protection of the Population,
Agriculture, Internal Affairs, Health, Science and Education,
"Azerenergy" OJSC, "Azerishiq" OJSC, "Azerigas" Production Union,
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other relevant
institutions.
The following measures have been taken by the Working Group
since September 20, 2023:
. On September 22, 2023, the Ministry of Emergency sent 2 trucks
containing 40 tons of food and sanitary products and 2 trucks full
of bread for Armenian residents via the operating
Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road;
. Tent camps for 1000 people were set up in Aghdam, Fuzuli and
Kalbajar by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in order to
provide Armenian residents with first aid and food. Police,
military personnel and civilian workers are providing first aid and
appropriate support on the ground to Armenian residents;
. Following a request the representatives of Armenian residents
made at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, fuel and
lubricants will be provided, first of all to kindergartens,
emergency medical aid and firefighting services.
. The passage of food and daily necessities is being ensured via
the Lachin-Khankendi road for the use of the personnel of the
Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as for delivery to the
civilian population through the peacekeepers;
. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shall
facilitate the transportation of food, medicines and baby food via
the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, and the
dispatch of additional staff from the organization's Baku and
Geneva offices to the sub-office in Khankendi;
. Based on ICRC's request, the necessary opportunities shall be
created for the evacuation of persons in need of medical assistance
to Armenia.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.