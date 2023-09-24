India Targets Khalistani Terrorists In US, UK, Canada, And Australia; Check Details

The instructions include the identification and cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards held by individuals linked to Khalistani terrorism. Additionally, the government has taken measures to prohibit their entry into India.

A crucial aspect of this directive is the identification of properties owned by these individuals and their sympathizers, along with scrutiny of associated bank accounts within India, followed by the seizure of such assets.

These directives underscore India's commitment to countering terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and borders. By taking proactive measures across international boundaries, India is demonstrating its determination to tackle the threat of Khalistani terrorism and its supporters on a global scale.