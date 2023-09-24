Azerbaijan transmits fuel to address requirements of Armenian citizens in Karabakh

(MENAFN) As stated by to the nation’s high-level management, the Azerbaijani administration on Saturday transmitted fuel to address the requirements of the Armenian citizens in the Karabakh district of Azerbaijan.



Fuel-loaded trucks owned by the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) traveled to the area from the Aghdam-Khankandi route.



Amid the initial stage of discussions between Azerbaijani governors and spokespersons of the Armenian population in Karabakh on Thursday, fuel as well as food were demanded from the Azerbaijani administration.



The Azerbaijani high-level management had declared that fuel will be transmitted in the shortest time for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, in addition to emergency medical services and fire services in the areas where the Armenian population resides.



On Wednesday, Azerbaijan stopped its anti-terrorism actions, one day following starting them to neutralize Armenian militaries in Karabakh and support the 2020 three-sided peace settlement.



Ties among Baku as well as Yerevan have been stressed since 1991, when the Armenian army seized Karabakh, a land globally known as part of Azerbaijan, and seven neighboring areas.

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107128255