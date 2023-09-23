Afghan Woman Released After 25 Years Of Home Confinement By Brothers

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan has announced the release of an Afghan woman who, according to them, had been imprisoned in domestic confinement in Kabul for 25 years.

In a video statement, the ministry revealed that Nikbakht spent her entire life in a dark and filthy room, imprisoned by her brothers due to family disputes.

Nikbakht, a resident of the Chaharqala area in the tenth district of Kabul city, is shown in the released video, depicting her living conditions during her 25 years of confinement.

With a weak voice, she appears fearful, pleading with Taliban members for her security.

Hospital officials where she is being treated have reported suffering from malnutrition, anemia, bone fragility, and joint immobility. According to officials, she is also experiencing psychological distress.

Her brother has alleged that her husband did not allow them to take Nikbakht out of that room and was concerned that her cries might reach the neighbors. The exact cause of these“family disputes” with her brother remains unclear.

A spokesperson from the Taliban's Ministry of Interior Affairs suggested that family inheritance disputes might have contributed to her family's actions.

In Afghanistan, inheritance distribution frequently triggers family disputes, disproportionately affecting women. This longstanding issue underscores the vulnerability of women within familial inheritance conflicts, highlighting the urgent need for legal and social reforms to address these gender disparities.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has confirmed the detention of four individuals closely associated with the woman and her relatives. This action is part of their ongoing investigation into the case.