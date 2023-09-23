Russia Stockpiling Missiles For Future Strikes On Ukraine Operational Command 'South'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decline in the intensity of Russia's use of missiles from sea-based carriers may indicate that the aggressor stockpiles them now and prepares a certain potential for future attacks on Ukraine.
"Obviously, we should understand that the enemy will not give up its plans. They will press and attack. They have air supremacy, and this is obvious, they have a stockpile of missiles and try to renew it. Unfortunately, sanctions do not work to block this production completely," Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", said during the United News telethon.
According to her, Russians evidently continue to amass sea-launched missiles. She noted that Kalibr missiles are high-precision weapons that the enemy quite often used against critical infrastructure facilities.
"The fact that we are not currently observing the intensive use of missiles from sea-based carriers may indicate that they stockpile them and prepare a certain potential," Humeniuk added.
As reported, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the night of September 23.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107125283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.