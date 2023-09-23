Russia Stockpiling Missiles For Future Strikes On Ukraine Operational Command 'South'

"Obviously, we should understand that the enemy will not give up its plans. They will press and attack. They have air supremacy, and this is obvious, they have a stockpile of missiles and try to renew it. Unfortunately, sanctions do not work to block this production completely," Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", said during the United News telethon.

According to her, Russians evidently continue to amass sea-launched missiles. She noted that Kalibr missiles are high-precision weapons that the enemy quite often used against critical infrastructure facilities.

"The fact that we are not currently observing the intensive use of missiles from sea-based carriers may indicate that they stockpile them and prepare a certain potential," Humeniuk added.

As reported, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the night of September 23.